FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc RDSa.L on Thursday said it was ramping up production at it Mars Corridor And Appomattox platforms in the Gulf of Mexico that were shut due to Hurricane Zeta.

Production at its Stones asset, also in the Gulf of Mexico, remains shut in, the company added.