Shell: Alabama chemical plant, refinery conducting post-hurricane damage assessment

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said it is conducting post-hurricane damage assessment at its Mobile, Alabama, chemical plant and oil refinery post Hurricane Sally.
Crude oil rates were reduced temporarily at the facility in anticipation of the potential impact from Sally, the company said, adding “at this early stage there does not appear to be serious damage from wind, rain or storm surge.”
The company continued running the facility through Hurricane Sally.
Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler
