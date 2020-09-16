Shell: Alabama chemical plant, refinery conducting post-hurricane damage assessment

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell on Wednesday said it is conducting post-hurricane damage assessment at its Mobile, Alabama, chemical plant and oil refinery post Hurricane Sally.

Crude oil rates were reduced temporarily at the facility in anticipation of the potential impact from Sally, the company said, adding “at this early stage there does not appear to be serious damage from wind, rain or storm surge.”

The company continued running the facility through Hurricane Sally.