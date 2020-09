FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell RDSa.L on Thursday said its Mobile, Alabama, chemical plant and oil refinery had minimal operational impact from Hurricane Sally and is running normally.

Crude oil rates were reduced temporarily at the facility in anticipation of the potential impact from Sally, the company had said on Wednesday.