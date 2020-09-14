Shell: Mobile chemical plant in Alabama operating at normal rates

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell said on Monday its chemical plant in Mobile, Alabama plans to continue normal operations, while taking necessary precautions in anticipation of adverse weather conditions from Hurricane Sally.

Energy companies, ports and refiners raced on Monday to shut down as Hurricane Sally grew stronger while lumbering toward the central U.S. Gulf Coast, the second significant hurricane to shutter oil and gas activity over the last month.