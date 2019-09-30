September 30, 2019 / 6:57 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Shell initiates quarterly outlook, sees higher third-quarter LNG output

Ron Bousso

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) on Monday introduced a quarterly outlook, forecasting higher liquefied natural gas output and charges of up to $850 million for the third quarter.

Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said that after discussions with investors, the Anglo-Dutch energy company would release outlooks ahead of quarterly results “to enhance disclosures and increase transparency”.

The company reports third-quarter results on Oct. 31.

Shell in August said its second-quarter profit slumped to a 30-month low on weaker gas prices and refining margins, denting a steady recovery in recent years.

For the third quarter, Shell said:

Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru and Ron Bousso in London

