Shell halts some Gulf of Mexico output due to Exxon pipeline leak

FILE PHOTO: Filled oil drums are seen at Royal Dutch Shell Plc's lubricants blending plant in the town of Torzhok, north-west of Tver, November 7, 2014. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Monday a leak in an Exxon Mobil Corp offshore pipeline had shut in production at its 100,000 barrel per day Perdido platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Shell temporarily halted production on April 9 after a subsurface leak was discovered on Exxon’s Hoover Offshore Oil Pipeline System (HOOPS). Exxon has shut the pipeline for repairs, a spokeswoman for Shell said.

HOOPS also connects the Exxon-operated Hoover, Marshall and Madison offshore fields, which combined produce about 4,000 barrels of oil per day, according to a 2018 marketing brochure.

Exxon Mobil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Perdido hub is in some 8,000 feet of water about 200 miles (321.9 km) south of Galveston, Texas, and is a joint venture among Shell, BP Plc and Chevron Corp.

The 153-mile HOOPS pipeline brings oil from several offshore oilfields to the Quintana Terminal near Freeport, Texas, according to an Exxon website.