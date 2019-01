FILE PHOTO: Shell's company logo is pictured at a gas station in Zurich April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell has started production of the fourth alpha olefins unit at its Geismar, Louisiana, chemical manufacturing site, the Anglo-Dutch company said on Monday.

The new unit started production in December and will increase the annual output of the Geismar plant by 425,000 tonne to 1.3 million tonnes.

Alpha olefins are used in a wide range of everyday products from soap to detergents and motor oils.