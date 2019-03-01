Environment
March 1, 2019 / 11:51 AM / Updated an hour ago

Shell to be prosecuted for ethylene oxide emissions, plant explosion

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will be prosecuted in relation to an explosion at its Moerdijk facility in the Netherlands in June 2014 and for exceeding ethylene oxide emission limits in 2015-2016, Dutch prosecutors said on Friday.

An incident at the Moerdijk plant on June 3 2014 resulted in a series of explosions and a large fire. Shell is also facing separate court hearings over exceeding emissions of ethylene oxide in 2015-2016.

Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
