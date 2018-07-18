FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
July 18, 2018 / 3:15 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shell's Wesseling oil refinery to resume normal ops within hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Shell plans to resume normal operations within hours at its oil refinery in Wesseling in western Germany after a power cut external to its site triggered security measures and flaring, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen reflected in a car's side mirror at a petrol station in west London, Britain, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

Refinery monitor Genscape said in a report that all units were shut at around 1313 GMT on Wednesday at the 140,000 barrel per day refinery.

In a recorded German phone message, the refinery said it had experienced an “event with external effect” and advised residents to listen to police and fire brigade announcements.

The refinery spokesman said different parts of the site would be restarted one after the other, with all operations back to normal by early morning on Thursday at the latest.

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla, Ahmad Ghaddar; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle and Jan Harvey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.