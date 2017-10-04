FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shell plans "major maintenance" at Europe's largest oil refinery
October 4, 2017

Shell plans "major maintenance" at Europe's largest oil refinery

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plans major maintenance involving 12 units at its 404,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Pernis oil refinery in the Netherlands, the company said on the refinery website.

Showa Shell Sekiyu's logo is seen at its gas station in Tokyo, Japan, October 2, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

The maintenance is taking place in October and November, Shell said, without specifying the units involved.

The planned shutdown comes after Shell was forced to shut down the site for several weeks following a fire in late July.

Pernis is Europe’s largest oil refinery.

Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar; editing by Alexander Smith

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
