Factbox: Shell to reduce refinery portfolio by more than half

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plans to reduce its refining and chemicals portfolio by more than half, it said in July 2020 without giving a precise timeframe.
The move is part of the Anglo-Dutch company’s plan to shrink its oil and gas business and expand its renewables and power division to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sharply by 2050.
Here is a list of its refineries at the end of 2019.
Name Location CDU* Shell Stays
Capacity stake with
Shell?
Europe Fredericia Denmark 68 100 Sold
Miro Germany 287 32
Rhineland Germany 325 100 Yes
Schwedt Germany 214 38 Stake
sold
Pernis Netherland 405 100 Yes
s
Asia Tabangao Philippine 95 55 To shut
s down
Pulau Singapore 463 100 Capacity
Bukom halved
Africa Durban South 165 36
Africa
Canada Scotford Canada 92 100 Yes
Sarnia Canada 78 100
USA Martinez California 144 100 Sold Feb
2020
Convent Louisiana 239 100 Closing
Norco Louisiana 229 100 Yes
Deer Park Texas 312 50 Sold
Puget Washington 137 100 For sale
Sound
Mobile Alabama 90 100 Sold
* Crude distillation unit
Reporting by Ron Bousso; Editing by David Evans and David Goodman
