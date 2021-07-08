Factbox: Shell to reduce refinery portfolio by more than half

(Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell plans to reduce its refining and chemicals portfolio by more than half, it said in July 2020 without giving a precise timeframe.

FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

The move is part of the Anglo-Dutch company’s plan to shrink its oil and gas business and expand its renewables and power division to reduce greenhouse gas emissions sharply by 2050.

Here is a list of its refineries at the end of 2019.

Name Location CDU* Shell Stays

Capacity stake with

Shell?

Europe Fredericia Denmark 68 100 Sold

Miro Germany 287 32

Rhineland Germany 325 100 Yes

Schwedt Germany 214 38 Stake

sold

Pernis Netherland 405 100 Yes

s

Asia Tabangao Philippine 95 55 To shut

s down

Pulau Singapore 463 100 Capacity

Bukom halved

Africa Durban South 165 36

Africa

Canada Scotford Canada 92 100 Yes

Sarnia Canada 78 100

USA Martinez California 144 100 Sold Feb

2020

Convent Louisiana 239 100 Closing

Norco Louisiana 229 100 Yes

Deer Park Texas 312 50 Sold

Puget Washington 137 100 For sale

Sound

Mobile Alabama 90 100 Sold

* Crude distillation unit