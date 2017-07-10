Shell sees rising investment in renewables

FILE PHOTO: Ben van Beurden, CEO of Royal Dutch Shell company, speaks during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia June 21, 2017.

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell will be spending up to $1 billion a year by 2020 on projects within its new energies division, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told an industry conference on Monday.

Shell set up the division to focus on renewable energy and new technologies to help lower carbon emissions.

"Shell is determined to find solutions and will be spending up to $1 billion a year on our new energies division by the end of the decade," van Beurden told the conference.