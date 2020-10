FILE PHOTO: The logo of Royal Dutch Shell is seen at a petrol station in Sint-Pieters-Leeuw, Belgium January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell's RDSa.L third quarter adjusted earnings fell 80% to $955 million but outperformed a company-provided average analysts forecasts of a $146 million profit, it said on Thursday.