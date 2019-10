FILE PHOTO: A Shell logo is seen at a gas station in Buenos Aires, Argentina, March 12, 2018. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

LONDON (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) reported a 15% drop in third-quarter profit to $4.8 billion on lower oil and gas prices, but still exceeded forecasts thanks to strong trading.

The result compared with a profit forecast of $3.91 billion, according to a company-provided survey of analysts.