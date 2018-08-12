FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
August 12, 2018 / 5:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Arison questioned by Israeli police in Shikun & Binui probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Billionaire Shari Arison was questioned by Israeli police on Sunday in connection with a bribery investigation into construction firm Shikun & Binui (SKBN.TA), the Arison Group said in a statement.

Arison and a second executive fully cooperated with investigators, according to the statement that was put out by Arison Group, her investment arm,

Israeli officials have been investigating suspicions that Shikun & Binui bribed foreign government officials to advance projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Kenya and other countries.

Arison Group, which last week completed selling control of Shikun & Binui, said it has “zero tolerance for any inappropriate behavior”.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; editing by David Stamp

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.