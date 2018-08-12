Israel police questioning more officials in Shikun bribery probe

TEL AVIV (Reuters) - Two former senior officials from Shikun & Binui (SKBN.TA), Israel’s largest construction firm, are being questioned by police in relation to an ongoing bribery investigation, police and the Israel Securities Authority (ISA) said on Sunday.

According to a joint statement, police are investigating suspicions that Shikun & Binui bribed foreign government officials to advance projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars in Kenya and other countries.

Police and the ISA are carrying out the investigation together with foreign enforcement agencies, the statement said. It did not reveal further details.

Shikun & Binui said in February four current and former employees of a foreign subsidiary had been detained for questioning by Israeli police on suspicion of bribery in Africa.

U.S.-Israeli businessman Naty Saidoff last week bought a 47.5 percent controlling stake in Shikun & Binui for 1.1 billion shekels ($296 million) from Arison Investments, the investment arm of U.S.-Israeli billionaire Shari Arison.