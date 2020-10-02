Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japan's DCM to launch offer to buy Shimachu for $1.6 billion

By Reuters Staff

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's DCM Holdings 3050.T, operator of home supplies centres, said on Friday it was aiming to buy furniture retailer Shimachu Co 8184.T for around 164 billion yen ($1.6 billion)

DCM said it would seek to buy all the shares of Shimachu through a tender offer at 4,200 yen per share, or a 19% premium to Friday’s closing price.

The offer will run from Monday through Nov. 16, DCM said in a statement.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

