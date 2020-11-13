Japan's Shimachu backs Nitori's $2 billion takeover bid

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese home improvement retailer Shimachu Co Ltd 8184.T on Friday said it will accept a $2 billion buyout bid from furniture chain Nitori Holdings Co Ltd 9843.T, rejecting an earlier agreed offer from peer DCM Holdings Co Ltd 3050.T.

The switch reflects a changing investment culture in Japan, where unsolicited, hostile takeover offers were once considered a corporate taboo. Their rise comes as the government pushes for better corporate governance, putting management under pressure to improve shareholder returns, especially during buyouts.

Last year, travel agent H.I.S. Co Ltd 9603.T made a failed hostile bid for hotel operator Unizo Holdings, which in turn prompted foreign investment groups to make competing bids.

On Friday, Nitori said there was no change in its offer of 5,500 yen per share to buy all of Shimachu, valuing the deal at 214 billion yen ($2.04 billion). DCM, which owns DIY stores nationwide, had bid 4,200 yen in an offer expiring on Monday.

Shimachu said it would withdraw its endorsement of DCM’s bid and Nitori said it would launch its tender offer on Nov. 16.

Nitori initially flagged a possible bid to buy Shimachu on the day an investment group backed by prominent activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami revealed it owned 8.38% of Shimachu and considered DCM’s offer cheap.

Buying Shimachu will give greater scale to Nitori - known for selling items as varied as sofas and kitchen tools at affordable prices - as retailers continue to seek growth even as the COVID-19 pandemic slows consumption.

The deal would take spending on domestic acquisitions this year to a 15-year high of $108 billion, Refinitiv data showed. Of that, 13% involved retailers as either suitor or target.

Shimachu’s share price ended Friday trade up 0.4% ahead of the announcement at 5,510 yen, just short of Nitori’s offer price. Nitori gained 1.5% while DCM added 2.2%.

($1 = 105.1000 yen)