FDA approves blood disorder drug made by Japan's Shionogi

(Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Japan-based Shionogi & Co Ltd’s treatment for low blood-platelet count or thrombocytopenia in patients with chronic liver disease.

The treatment belongs to a new class of drugs called thrombopoietin receptor agonists (TPO RA), which stimulate platelet production. bit.ly/2LJJZPG

Its approval is the second for this class of drug for liver disease patients, following the FDA’s greenlight for U.S.-based Dova Pharmaceuticals’ rival treatment in May.