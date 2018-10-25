U.S. seeks 'pragmatic' approach to new marine fuel standards: U.S. official

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The United States is looking for a “pragmatic” approach to the implementation of new marine fuel emission rules that go into effect in 2020, a U.S. Coast Guard official said on Thursday.

The United States hopes like-minded countries will put forth a proposal or proposals for a May 2019 meeting of the International Maritime Organization’s environmental body, Rear Admiral John Nadeau, assistant commandant for prevention policy for the Coast Guard, said on the sidelines of a conference in New York.