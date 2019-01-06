World News
January 6, 2019 / 6:28 PM / in 3 hours

Hapag Lloyd evacuates crew from burning container ship off Canada

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The German shipping line Hapag Lloyd said on Sunday it had evacuated the crew from its container ship, the Yantian Express, off Canada’s east coast after a fire spread.

“Due to bad weather conditions, the fire has not been successfully contained yet and has significantly increased in intensity at times,” the firm said in a statement on Sunday.

“For this reason, a decision was made to evacuate the crew. The complete crew is unharmed.”

Hapag Lloyd had said on Friday that it was trying to extinguish the fire.

Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Kevin Liffey

