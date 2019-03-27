Uniper plans capacity-boosting revamp at Fujairah plant in August

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German energy utility company Uniper SE is pictured in the company's headquarter in Duesseldorf, Germany, March 8, 2018. REUTERS/Thilo Schmuelgen/File Photo

FUJAIRAH, United Arab Emirates (Reuters) - Germany-based energy trader Uniper is planning a “debottlenecking” revamp of its Fujairah low-sulfur fuel oil (LSFO) plant in the United Arab Emirates in August, a company executive said on Wednesday.

“The reason for the debottlenecking is to try and grow capacity and to give us flexibility,” Chris Wood, managing director of Dubai-based Uniper Energy DMCC told Reuters on the sidelines of the Fujairah Bunkering and Fuel Oil Forum.

The planned revamp is expected to take four to six weeks, Wood said.

Uniper’s Fujairah plant currently has an annual production capacity of about 3 million tonnes of LSFO with a sulfur content between 0.1 and 0.5 percent, Wood said.

Wood declined to comment on the expected increase in production capacity following the upgrade.

Demand for low-sulphur marine fuels is expected to soar as new global shipping rules, set by the International Maritime Organization, come into effect at the start of 2020 that limit the sulfur content in marine fuels at 0.5 percent, compared with 3.5 percent currently.