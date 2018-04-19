FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 19, 2018 / 2:09 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

Exclusive: Allergan in talks to acquire Shire, competing against Takeda - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Botox maker Allergan Plc is in talks to acquire Shire Plc, competing against Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd for the London-listed drugmaker, two sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The Allergan logo is seen in this photo illustration November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

It is not clear whether Allergan has submitted an offer, and there is no certainty of a bid, the sources said. Shire on Thursday said it had rejected an offer worth around $61 billion from Takeda.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Allergan declined to comment, while Shire and Allergan did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Ben Martin in London; Editing by Susan Thomas

