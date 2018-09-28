FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 28, 2018 / 3:31 PM / Updated an hour ago

Takeda's $62 billion Shire bid faces November 6 EU antitrust deadline

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators will decide by Nov. 6 whether to allow Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical’s (4502.T) $62-billion takeover of London-listed Shire Plc (SHP.L), the European Commission said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Shire branding is seen outside their offices in Dublin, Ireland, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

The EU competition enforcer can give the green light with or without demanding concessions or open a four-month long investigation if it has serious concerns.

The deal, the largest overseas acquisition by a Japanese company, would elevate the combined company into the list of the top 10 global drugmakers. It would be a leader in gastroenterology, neuroscience, oncology, rare diseases and blood-derived therapies used for serious conditions such as haemophilia.

Authorities in the United States, China and Brazil have already given unconditional approvals for the deal.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise

