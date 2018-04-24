FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 24, 2018 / 8:13 PM / Updated an hour ago

Exclusive: Shire, Takeda reach breakthrough in deal talks - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - London-listed drugmaker Shire Plc and Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plan to announce a preliminary deal on Wednesday, after the latter sweetened its $62 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.

FILE PHOTO: Vitamins made by Shire are displayed at a chemist's in northwest London, Britain, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Shire is also expected to agree to an extension of a Wednesday regulatory deadline that would allow Takeda to carry out more due diligence and firm up its bid, the sources said on Tuesday on condition of anonymity to discuss the confidential negotiations.

Takeda and Shire did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Ben Martin in London and Carl O'Donnell in New York; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.