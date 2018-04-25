GSK rules out entering Shire takeover battle

LONDON (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline’s (GSK.L) chief executive said on Wednesday she had no interest in acquiring Shire (SHP.L), the London-listed rare diseases specialist that Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) hopes to buy for some $64 billion.

The GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) logo is seen on top of GSK Asia House in Singapore, March 21, 2018. Picture taken March 21, 2018. REUTERS/Loriene Perera

Emma Walmsley, speaking to reporters after first-quarter results, said the British drugmaker’s focus was on deals to acquire early-stage experimental drugs that would help rebuild the company’s pharmaceuticals pipeline.