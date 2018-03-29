FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 29, 2018 / 12:24 AM / in 2 hours

Japanese drugmaker Takeda shares tumble as company considers bid for Shire

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical (4502.T) shares sank to their lowest level in almost a year on Thursday after Japan’s largest drugmaker said it was considering a bid for London-listed Shire (SHP.L) that could top $40 billion.

Takeda Pharmaceutical's signboard is seen on its headquarters building in Tokyo, Japan January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Shares in Takeda fell more than 6 percent at one point in early morning trade, the lowest since last April, sharply underperforming the broader Tokyo market .TOPX, which was around 1 percent.

Takeda said on Wednesday it was at a “preliminary and exploratory stage” of considering a bid for the rare disease specialist, adding that it had not approached Shire’s board. Shire said it noted Takeda’s statement, and confirmed it had not received an approach.

FILE PHOTO: Vitamins made by Shire are displayed at a chemist's in northwest London, Britain, July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett/File Photo

Takeda’s potential bid for Shire, most of whose employees are based in North America, immediately stoked expectations for another takeover battle in the deal-hungry pharma industry.

    Shire’s shares ended 15.7 percent higher, valuing the group at about 32 billion pounds ($45 billion).

    Shire sells treatments for rare diseases and attention deficit disorder. Takeda said buying it could create a global biopharmaceutical leader, boosting its position in the United States and in the fields of oncology, gastrointestinal diseases and neuroscience.

    The drugs industry has seen a surge in dealmaking as large players look for promising assets to improve their product pipelines.

    In recent months, France’s Sanofi (SASY.PA) agreed to buy U.S hemophilia specialist Bioverativ BIVV.O for $11.6 billion and Belgium’s Ablynx (ABLX.BR) for 3.9 billion euro ($4.8 billion). Before that, U.S.-based Celgene (CELG.O) bought cancer specialist Juno Therapeutics JUNO.O.

    ($1 = 0.8125 euros)

    Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Stephen Coates

