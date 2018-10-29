FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 29, 2018 / 7:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Takeda proposes sale of Shire drug to gain European approval

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shire branding is seen outside their offices in Dublin, Ireland, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

(Reuters) - Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (4502.T) has proposed to European regulators it could sell a Shire (SHP.L) treatment in development due to concerns of overlap in inflammatory bowel disease treatments and its own drug Entyvio as it seeks clearance for the two companies’ merger.

The Japanese drug developer said it had proposed divesting Shire’s pipeline compound SHP647, which is currently in Phase III clinical trials, along with some associated rights.

It said it did not expect the issue to delay its closing of the takeover of Shire and was the only issue it was discussing with European Union regulators after receiving approvals in China and Japan for the deal.

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru

