Japan's Takeda nudges up Shire offer to 47 pounds-a-share

LONDON/TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd increased its offer for Shire to 47 pounds a share on Friday after its three previous bids - the last at 46.50 pounds - were rejected by the rare-disease drugs specialist.

The offer, comprising 21.00 pounds in cash and 26.00 pounds in new Takeda shares, values London-listed Shire at 44.3 billion pounds ($62.11 billion), representing a 7 percent increase on its first offer and a 58 percent premium on Shire’s undisturbed share price, Takeda said.

Takeda said it hoped to engage with the board of Shire and agree to extend a deadline imposed by the British Takeover Panel of April 25.

Shire, which also makes drugs to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), rejected the previous three offers, saying they significantly undervalued the company, its growth prospects and its pipeline.

Buying Shire would be the largest ever overseas acquisition by a Japanese company and propel Takeda, led by Frenchman Christophe Weber, into the top ranks of global drugmakers.

It would be Weber’s boldest move by far, significantly boosting Takeda’s position in rare diseases, including a blockbuster haemophilia franchise, gastrointestinal disorders and neuroscience, where Shire is a leader in ADHD drugs.

But it would be a big financial stretch since Shire, with a market value of more than 34 billion pounds ($48.3 billion), is worth a lot more than Japan’s biggest drugmaker, which has a market capitalization of 4.1 trillion yen ($31 billion).

Takeda’s shares lost almost 5 percent of their value on Friday as investors fretted over the size of any deal the Japanese firm would have to make to seal its record-breaking purchase of the London-listed company.

Shire’s shares were trading at 38.71 pounds shortly after Takeda confirmed its latest bid.

British Botox maker Allergan PLC said on Thursday it was considering an offer for Shire before deciding otherwise.