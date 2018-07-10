FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
July 10, 2018 / 6:26 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Takeda gets key U.S. regulatory approval to buy Shire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Tuesday it received a key U.S. regulatory approval for its $62 billion deal to buy London-listed Shire Plc.

Shire branding is seen outside their offices in Dublin, Ireland, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Takeda has received unconditional clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission for the Shire deal, the drugmaker said in a statement.

The approval takes Takeda closer to completing a transaction that would propel it into the global ranks of drugmakers.

We are still awaiting other regulatory clearances and approval by shareholders, the drugmaker added.

Reporting by Sam Nussey, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.