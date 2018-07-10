Takeda gets key U.S. regulatory approval to buy Shire

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd said on Tuesday it received a key U.S. regulatory approval for its $62 billion deal to buy London-listed Shire Plc.

Shire branding is seen outside their offices in Dublin, Ireland, April 25, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Takeda has received unconditional clearance from the United States Federal Trade Commission for the Shire deal, the drugmaker said in a statement.

The approval takes Takeda closer to completing a transaction that would propel it into the global ranks of drugmakers.

We are still awaiting other regulatory clearances and approval by shareholders, the drugmaker added.