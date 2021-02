FILE PHOTO: Lipsticks are displayed at a shop of Shiseido Co in Tokyo, Japan, March 7, 2016. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese cosmetics firm Shiseido Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it agreed to sell its lower-priced skincare and shampoo brands to private equity firm CVC Capital Partners for 160 billion yen ($1.52 billion).

The brands includes its Tsubaki shampoo and Senka cosmetics line sold at drugstores and convenience stores.