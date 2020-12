FILE PHOTO: People pass a JD Sports store in London, Britain April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall/File Photo

(Reuters) - Britain’s biggest sportswear retailer JD Sports said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S.-based shoe retailer Shoe Palace for $325 million.

The company said the deal would expand its footprint in the U.S. West Coast and increase its appeal among Hispanic and Latino consumers, who form a significant proportion of Shoe Palace’s customer base.