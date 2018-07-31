Canada's Shopify posts bigger quarterly loss as costs soar

(Reuters) - Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) (SHOP.N), which helps companies build their online stores, reported a bigger quarterly loss on Tuesday as marketing and research costs surged.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Shopify hangs behind the Canadian flag after the company's IPO at the New York Stock Exchange May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

The company has been investing heavily in upgrading and introducing technologies to attract big and small merchants.

Total operating expenses at the Ottawa-based Shopify, which rivals seasoned software vendors such as Salesforce.com (CRM.N) and Adobe Systems (ADBE.O) in the e-commerce solutions market, rose 63.2 percent to $167.7 million in the second quarter.

Subscription revenue jumped 54.6 percent to $110.7 million as more merchants joined the company’s platform, driving up total revenue 61.5 percent to $245.0 million.

Gross merchandise volume (GMV), a widely watched figure for the e-commerce industry’s performance, rose 56 percent.

Shopify’s net loss widened to $24 million, or 23 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $14 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s U.S-listed shares were marginally down premarket at $147.40. They had closed at $148.08 on Monday.