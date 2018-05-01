Shopify posts surprise profit on surge in merchant revenue

(Reuters) - Canada’s Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) (SHOP.N) reported a surprise quarterly profit on Tuesday and lifted its full year outlook as more businesses used its e-commerce platform to sell their goods.

Merchant solution revenue, which largely comes from fees charged to merchants on orders processed through Shopify’s payment system, jumped nearly 75 percent to $114.1 million.

Revenue from subscriptions to its platform, rose 61.4 percent to $100.2 million.

Shopify now expects FY 2018 revenue between $1 billion to $1.01 billion from its prior view of between $970 million to $990 million.

Excluding items, the company posted a profit of 4 cents per share, while analysts on average estimated a loss of 5 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s net loss widened to $15.9 million, or 16 cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from a loss of $13.6 million, or 15 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue jumped to $214.3 million from $127.4 million.