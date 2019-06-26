Abu Dhabi Financial Group & Shuaa Capital agree on merger

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) and Shuaa Capital have agreed on the terms of their merger, which will create an entity with $12.8 billion in assets under management.

Under the agreement, Shuaa will issue 1.47 billion new shares to ADFG’s parent company, Abu Dhabi Capital Management, in return for the entire issued share of ADFG, Shuaa said in a statement on Wednesday.

ADFG’s shareholders will own 58% of the enlarged entity while Shuaa’s existing shareholder will own 42%.

The valuation implies a 60% premium to Shuaa’s share price.

The combined entity will remain listed on the Dubai stock exchange and will be rebranded as “ADFG.”

The deal is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year, the statement said.