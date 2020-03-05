Business News
Italy's SIA hires JPMorgan to advise on options, including IPO

MILAN (Reuters) - SIA has hired JP Morgan as financial adviser for any extraordinary operations, including a possible stock market listing, the Italian payment services group said on Thursday.

The group had said in February that it had started preparations for a listing that was expected to take place by the summer, adding however that it did not rule out a tie-up with another payments firm as an alternative.

SIA, controlled by state lender CDP, reported a 19.3% increase in revenues for last year, to 733 million euros.

It said core earnings were up 28.1% in 2019 to 257.9 million euros.

The payments firm said it planned to pay 60 millions euro in dividends.

