Intesa set to buy 2.85% SIA stake from Banca Mediolanum: source

MILAN (Reuters) - Intesa Sanpaolo ISP.MI is set to buy 2.85% of SIA from Banca Mediolanum BMED.MI, rounding up its stake in the payments group SIA will create by merging with rival Nexi NEXII.MI, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Nexi and SIA earlier this month struck a long-awaited merger accord to create a market leader with annual revenues of 1.8 billion euros ($2.12 billion).

The deal valued SIA at 4.6 billion euros, nearly half Nexi’s market capitalisation.

Intesa Sanpaolo is set to own 7% of Nexi-SIA after Italy’s biggest bank last year sold its retailers’ payment business to Nexi taking a 9.9% stake in the firm as part of the deal.

The source said Intesa would round up its stake by buying Mediolanum’s stake.

Intesa Sanpaolo declined to comment.

A source at Banca Mediolanum said there were several potential buyers interested in the 2.85% SIA stake currently booked among Mediolanum’s assets held for trading.