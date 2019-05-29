Italy's CDP to up stake in payment services group SIA: sources

ROME/MILAN (Reuters) - Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) is set to tighten its grip on payment services group SIA, increasing the chances of a potential tie-up with SIA’s bigger rival Nexi at a later stage, sources said on Wednesday.

CDP plans to raise its stake in SIA to around 83% by acquiring stakes from other shareholders, one of the sources said.

The European payments industry has undergone a wave of consolidation in the last years driven by the growth potential of the digital payments market.

Nexi debuted on the Milan bourse in April after the company raised just above 2 billion euros in Europe’s biggest bourse listing this year.

SIA is more focused on technology infrastructure and services for payments, whereas Nexi is based more on payments solutions.

SIA could team up with Nexi, the two sources said, adding a merger plan was not seen in the short term.

CDP, which already controls 49.5% of SIA with Poste Italiane, will buy two stakes worth 3.97% each from Italian banks Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit.

It will also purchase a 17.05% shareholding from infrastructure fund F2i and another 8.64% currently owned by HAT Orizzonte Sgr.

Earlier on Wednesday Italian daily Il Messaggero reported that CDP would pay more than 200 million euros ($223 million) to reach a 83% stake in SIA.

UniCredit, Intesa Sanpaolo and F2i declined to comment. HAT Orizzonte Sgr was not immediately available for comment.

At the time of its listing Nexi’s chief executive said that there was nothing going on with SIA.