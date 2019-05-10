Thai Siam Cement acquires Indonesian paper firm Fajar for $665 million

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Siam Cement Public Company Limited is pictured at its office building in central Bangkok, Thailand, June 9, 2016. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand’s largest industrial conglomerate Siam Cement Group Pcl (SCG) acquired a 55% stake in Indonesian paper packaging company, PT Fajar Surya Wisesa Tbk from existing shareholders for $665 million, it said on Friday.

“The major shareholding in Fajar will allow SCG to enhance its ASEAN growth, especially in Indonesia,” chief executive Roongrote Rangsiyopash, said referring to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

SCG’s packaging business profits of 1.68 billion baht, made up 14.4% of the company’s profit in the three months ending in March.

Financing will come from internal sources, Roongrote said, adding that the transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of this year, after which SCG will make a mandatory tender offer.