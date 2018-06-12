FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 12, 2018 / 6:42 AM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Death toll rises to four at South Africa's Sibanye mine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Sibanye-Stillwater said on Tuesday mine rescue teams have located the deceased body of the fourth mineworker who died at its Kloof Ikamva shaft and has suspended operations for a day there.

Sibanye said on Monday five employees entered an abandoned working place at its Kloof Ikamva mine near Johannesburg and three of them were killed in an incident the company is investigating.

“Specialised proto teams have been working through the night to locate and retrieve the employee but it is currently uncertain how long the retrieval process will take,” it said in a statement.

The search for the fifth miner continues, it added.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla, editing by Louise Heavens

