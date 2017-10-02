FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Sibanye to boost PGM production as U.S. project comes online
Sections
Featured
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
U.S.
A shrinking island rejects 'climate victim' label
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Technology
Alphabet balloon to float limited internet in Puerto Rico
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
October 2, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 19 days ago

Sibanye to boost PGM production as U.S. project comes online

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said on Monday production has started three months ahead of schedule at its Montana-based Blitz project, boosting its platinum group metals (PGM) production in the United States.

The project is expected to produce approximately 300,000 ounces annually by late 2021/early 2022, increasing total PGM production from Sibanye’s U.S. operations by more than 50 percent to around 850,000 ounces.

“The operations continue to deliver as anticipated and first production from Blitz is more than three months ahead of schedule,” CEO Neal Froneman said in a statement.

Work on the Blitz project, which began in 2010, is adjacent to the Stillwater mine and is expected to extend that mine’s underground infrastructure to the east of the current operations, the company said on its website.

Sibanye acquired sole U.S. platinum miner Stillwater, the largest primary producer of PGM’s outside South Africa and Russia, in May 2017 in a $2.2 billion deal.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; editing by Ed Stoddard and Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.