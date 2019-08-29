Sibanye-Stillwater hints at interest in AngloGold's Mponeng mine

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The chief executive of South African mining company Sibanye-Stillwater said on Thursday that the firm has a non-disclosure agreement with AngloGold Ashanti regarding AngloGold’s Mponeng mine, suggesting Sibanye may be interested in the asset.

AngloGold said in May that it would review divestment options for its Mponeng mine and other South African assets to focus on higher returns elsewhere.

“Yes we are under confidentiality because we are part of that process,” Neal Froneman said when asked by a reporter whether Sibanye-Stillwater is interested in acquiring the mine and whether it has a non-disclosure agreement.

He declined to comment further.