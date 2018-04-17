FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Deals
April 17, 2018 / 12:43 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 million: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA) is in talks to sell a U.S. unit to Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.O) for around $250 million, according to a report in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Tuesday.

The unit, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, has 350,000 tonnes a year in capacity, the paper said, citing sources close to the matter.

    The paper said other companies such as Nucor Corp., Commercial Metals Co and ArcelorMittal SA had looked into the unit, but talks had progressed with Steel Dynamics.

    Press and investor relations representatives for CSN and Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer and Carolina Mandl; Editing by Bernadette Baum

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.