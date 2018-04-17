Brazil steelmaker CSN in talks to sell U.S. unit for $250 million: report

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (CSNA3.SA) is in talks to sell a U.S. unit to Steel Dynamics Inc (STLD.O) for around $250 million, according to a report in the newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo on Tuesday.

The unit, based in Terre Haute, Indiana, has 350,000 tonnes a year in capacity, the paper said, citing sources close to the matter.

The paper said other companies such as Nucor Corp., Commercial Metals Co and ArcelorMittal SA had looked into the unit, but talks had progressed with Steel Dynamics.

Press and investor relations representatives for CSN and Steel Dynamics did not immediately respond to requests for comment.