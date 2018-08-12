FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 12, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated an hour ago

CSN hires Jefferies to sell assets in Portugal, Germany: paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian steelmaker Cia Siderurgica Nacional has hired U.S. investment bank Jefferies to advise on the sale of its assets in Portugal and Germany, newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo reported on Sunday.

The assets - Lusosider in Portugal and SWT in Germany - are expected to fetch $1 billion by October, the paper reported without citing a source for the information.

CSN is also seeking to close a streaming deal next week with a Canadian bank for its mining output in coming years, which could give it $1.5 billion in cash this year, according to the report.

CSN and Jefferies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Writing by Brad Haynes; editing by Diane Craft

