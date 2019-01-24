Siemens CEO declined offer for support from activists: Manager Magazin

FILE PHOTO - Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser attends the company's annual news conference in Munich, Germany, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) Chief Executive Joe Kaeser has declined requests from some activist investors whether he would need “support” in running the German industrial conglomerate, the CEO told a German magazine.

A number of prominent activist investors had asked him whether he would appreciate them lending support as potential supervisory board directors, monthly Manager Magazin cited the CEO as saying.

The request, which he declined, was “of a friendly nature”, he said.

He added that he could imagine separately listed Siemens Healthineers (SHLG.DE) becoming member of Germany's bluechip index DAX .GDAXI over the long run, alongside the parent company.