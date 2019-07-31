Siemens head of human resources to leave at end January 2020

FILE PHOTO: The logo of German industrial group Siemens is seen in Zurich, Switzerland, January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

MUNICH (Reuters) - Siemens’ (SIEGn.DE) head of human resources Janina Kugel will leave the company at the end of January, while the contract of board member Cedrik Neike was extended by five years, the engineering company said on Wednesday.

The decisions followed a meeting of Siemens’ supervisory board, which will decide on filling the human resources job and other “next steps” during the second half of 2019.

The company is making plans to split off its energy businesses from its core industrial business, which includes its digital, mobility and healthcare units.

“We’ll now take the next step – calmly and carefully – and define the management team for the two new Siemens companies,” said Siemens Chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe.