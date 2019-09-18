Siemens promotes Roland Busch to deputy Chief Executive role

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) promoted Chief Operating Officer Roland Busch to become deputy chief executive, it said on Wednesday, putting the 54-year-old in pole position to eventually replace Joe Kaeser as head of the German engineering group.

Siemens said its supervisory board would decide in the summer of next year on a successor to Kaeser, whose contract is due to run until early 2021.

In his new role, Busch will be responsible for implementing Siemens’s 2020+ strategy which will see the trains to turbines maker focusing on factory automation and smart buildings as the core of its business.

“By appointing Roland Busch Deputy CEO, we’re emphasizing the importance of the industrial digitalization of the company for the next generation,” supervisory board chairman Jim Hagemann Snabe said in a statement.

Siemens also named managing board member Michael Sen as the head of its standalone gas and power business which it plans to list in September 2020.

The 50-year-old executive was the favorite for the job, Reuters wrote last week, and his appointment could remove him as a candidate to eventually replace Kaeser.

Siemens is spinning off the 30 billion euro ($33.18 billion) business after years of falling sales and profit as the rise of renewable power triggered a collapse in demand.

Sen will work as co-Chief Executive alongside Lisa Davis, the current head of Gas and Power business from Oct. 1 2019. Davis will stay with the unit until January 2020, and stay with Siemens until her contract expires at the end of October 2020.

The division’s revenue fell 19% last year, while profit plunged 76% as factories were underused and due to intense price competition from rivals like General Electric (GE.N) and Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems.

Snabe said Sen’s experience in the power industry put him in a good position to lead the new company. Before returning to Siemens in 2017, Sen spent two years as chief financial officer at German utility E.On (EONGn.DE).

“Employees, customers and future shareholders are rightfully interested in knowing early who will be leading Siemens’ energy business,” Snabe said.

“Michael Sen’s appointment as CEO will put a strong, strategic leader at the helm of the future energy business. During his time at E.ON, he gained broad experience in the energy industry on both the customer and supplier sides,” he added.