FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
June 6, 2018 / 8:25 AM / Updated an hour ago

Siemens signs pacts to deepen ties to China's Belt and Road push

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Siemens (SIEGn.DE) has signed more than ten cooperation agreements with Chinese companies as it seeks to benefit from deepening involvement with China’s “Belt and Road” infrastructure initiative, the German engineering group said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Siemens said the cooperation covers power generation, energy management, building technology and intelligent manufacturing and includes companies such as China National Chemical Engineering Group Corp, China Railway Construction Corp(International) Ltd and China Civil Engineering Construction Corp.

    The cooperation pact aims to target projects in countries and regions including Indonesia, the Philippines, Nigeria, Mozambique as well as South America.

    Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.