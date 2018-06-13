Siemens to mull sale of gas turbine business: Bloomberg

(Reuters) - Siemens AG (SIEGn.DE) is considering strategic options including a potential sale of its struggling business that makes large gas turbines for power plants, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday citing people familiar with the matter.The German engineering company is looking at all possibilities, such as a combination with a rival, the report added.

FILE PHOTO: Siemens AG headquarters in Munich, Germany June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle/File Photo

Siemens has seen a drop in demand at its power and gas business, which makes gas and steam turbines.

Seimens declined to comment on the report.